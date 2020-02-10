Femi Fani-Kayode responds again to Rotimi Amaechi’s allegation that he embezzled 2 billion Naira while he was the Minister of Aviation

Femi Fani-Kayode has responded again to the allegation made by Rotimi Amaechi nearly 3 years ago that he embezzled 2 billion Naira when he was the Minister of Aviation.

Rotimi Amaechi made the allegation during an interview on Channels TV in May 2017. He said during the interview that FFK ran away with N2 billion given to him by the Rivers State government to fix a deplorable Port Harcourt Airport runway.

Amaechi alleged that former Rivers State Governor, Peter Odili (who was the governor from 1999 to 2007) handed the money to Fani-Kayode.

Amaechi said to the Channels TV host at the time: “Those who shared in the corruption are busy dancing about it. Fani-Kayode, when he was Minister of Aviation, Dr. Peter Odili’s government gave him N2 billion to fix the runway.

“It’s not there in the records of Aviation. I’m the minister of Transportation, I have that record. It’s not there.

“He went away with the N2 billion. These are statements of fact.

“The…