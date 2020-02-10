Mum raped by son’s best friend after she invited him in for tea and a chat

A mum-of-two has told how her life was destroyed after she was raped by her son’s former best friend.

Carlyn Thompson has waived her right to anonymity to narrate how she was raped by Gregory Houslin.

The mom-of-two has known Gregory Houslin since he was 14. But in 2005, Houslin, then 23, visited Carlyn and raped her after she made him a cup of tea. Houslin, now 38, was jailed for five-and-a-half years for rape.

Carlyn, who is keeping details of her location secret because she still fears Houslin, is now speaking out to let other victims know there is hope.

The 58-year-old retired teacher said: “He nearly ruined my life but I’m now trying to move forward and let other women know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

They met in 1996 when Carlyn’s sons Matthew and Dom brought Houslin home after school, reports the Daily Record.

Carlyn and her sons

She said: “He was polite and seemed like a typical teenage boy. After that, whenever I…