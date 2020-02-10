Nigeria’s Best Bank for SMEs in Sustained Empowerment of Businesses

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) are globally recognized as engines of socio-economic transformation. In Nigeria, they are at the heart of a push for economic prosperity.

Together with micro-scale ventures, these businesses contribute almost half of the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employ 76.5 percent of the national workforce and account for 7.64 percent of export receipts, a joint survey by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in 2017 shows.

They also make up more than 90 percent of the total businesses in Nigeria.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, said to be about 41.5 million in Nigeria, can help re-distribute wealth, improve local manufacturing and diversify the economy.

As such, the policies and institutions that support their growth are important variables for Nigeria’s economic ends.

One of such institutions is First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a leading financial services…