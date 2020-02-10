Plateau Senator, Ignatius Longjan, dies at 75 in Turkish Hospital

The Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Ignatius Longjan, has died.

Longjan who was 75 years old, died in a Turkish hospital after battling an undisclosed ailment.

Confirming his demise, the former Chief of Staff of the deceased, John Dafa’an, said

“It is true, our father and distinguished Senator representing Plateau South is death, baba died after battling with illness for a long time in Turkey,” he said.

Longjan was elected into office in 2019.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.