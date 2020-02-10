Three Crowns Milk sponsors Mum of the Year winners, their families to vacation in Dubai

For the fifth consecutive time, Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s number one low cholesterol dairy brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO Plc has sponsored winners of the 2019 edition of its annual Mum of the Year (MOTY) campaign on an all-expense paid trip to Dubai. This reward is a fulfilment of the brand’s promise to Mrs. Chinwe Okoroafor , Mrs. Abigeal Oluwasegun and Mrs. Kafayat Salami who emerged as the top 3 winners at the competition – to enjoy a holiday in Dubai with 3 members of their families and receive a year’s supply of Three Crowns Milk.

The three lucky winners visited some of the most attractive sites such as Ferrari World, Dubai Mall Tour, Dubai Dancing Fountain, Global Village, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, The Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum, Heritage Village, Gold Souk and Desert Safari, and had their free style shopping of USD1000 each all in the globally-acclaimed foremost tourist destination.

Since its debut, five years ago, the campaign has come to be…