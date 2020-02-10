Three Nigerian soldiers sentenced to 10 years in prison for killing their colleague

Three Nigerian soldiers were found guilty of manslaughter on Friday February 7, and subsequently sentenced to 10 years in prison by the general court-martial that sat at the army headquarters in Abuja.

While an Army Captain identified simply as Amosu was acquitted of the charges in the trial which spanned for three years, Akeem Oseni and Ogbemudia Osawe (both majors) and Nuhu Dogary( second lieutenant) were found guilty of torturing Collins Benjamin, a lance corporal to death. The crime is punishable under section 105 of the Armed Forces Act 2004 by life imprisonment.

Premium Times reported that Benjamin died after being asked to “forward roll” in a football pitch at Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja on February 23, 2017.

Osawe and Dogary have been remanded in prison custody as it was further learnt that Oseni has since been at large after taking permission to use the toilet after the judgement was passed. The Nigerian police and the State Security…