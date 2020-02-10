You won’t say the House of Representatives is useless if there’s money to carry out its oversight function





The Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has raised an alarm of the lower chamber of the national assembly being broke and not being able to carry out some of its oversight functions.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja over the weekend, Kalu stated that the impression of the House of Representatives being useless and not carrying out its oversight function is not true as some of its activities has been impeded by paucity of funds.

He also stated that the budget of the House of Representatives has not increased in the last 10 years despite the increased cost of living.

“Your observation about the financial problems of the committees, if any, is in order. The impression out there is not true. The House of Representatives is struggling with funds because the activities of the House are bigger than the budget. This is the fact. Many are not aware of this because they don’t understand the workings of the institution. “That is why we are working hard to open…





Source: Linda Ikeji