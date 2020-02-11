Actress Maria Bello, 52, announces she’s engaged to her French chef girlfriend Dominique Crenn, 53





American actress and writer, Maria Bello is engaged to her girlfriend Dominique Crenn, 53, a chef from France.

Maria, who is best known for her TV shows ER and NCIS shared the happy news at the Elton John Oscar-viewing party in Beverly Hills.

‘We’re pretty happy, considering we just got engaged,’ she told Entertainment Tonight. ‘So, this is sort of our fun time out in Hollywood for the first time since we’ve been engaged.’

The lovebirds became engaged when on vacation in Paris in late December, according to the site.

‘It was very surprising, but meant to be. It’s about time. I’ve finally grown up enough to get married. I think we just light each other up,’ said Maria.

The pair were pictured together at Elton John Oscar viewing party holding each other while also gazing at themselves on the red carpet. But no engagement rings could be seen.

Bello shares her 18-year-old son, Jackson, with former partner Dan McDermott. She also previously dated her…