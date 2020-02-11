Atiku reacts to massacre of 30 people in Borno by Boko Haram

Former Presdential candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has reacted to the killing of 30 people in an attack launched by Boko Haram insurgents in Auno Village, Borno State.

In a tweet he shared, Atiku stated that Nigerians cannot afford to stay divided in the face of a common enemy. The former Vice President also sympathised with the families of the late victims of the attack.

He tweeted;