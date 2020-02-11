Dwyane Wade recalls the moment his 12-year-old son Zion came out as transgender

Dwyane Wade has said he is proud about 12-year-old child’s gender identity after he bravely came out as transgender.

Speaking during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 38-year-old former basketballer recalled the ‘proud’ moment Zaya, born Zion, approached him and his wife Gabrielle Union to open up about his gender identity.

“First of all, me and my wife Gabrielle, we are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we are proud allies as well. We take our roles and responsibilities as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question, our child comes home with an issue, our child comes home with anything, it’s our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information we can, to give the best feedback we can. And that doesn’t change because sexuality is now involved in it.”

He also revealed that he and his wife had to educate themselves on the LGBTQ+ community in other to help Zaya ‘be her best…