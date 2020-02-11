Humanitarian Affairs Minister, Sadiya Farouq comments on her rumoured fake marriage to President Buhari (video)

Sadiya Farouq, the Minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development has commented on her rumoured fake marriage to President Buhari which went viral on social media in 2019.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Sadiya stated that the news is “fake” and she is a “real person”. She stated that the news has come and gone and she is still standing strong.

On if she has met Aisha Buhari since the rumour went viral, Sadiya said “No”. She revealed that her busy work schedule has kept from seeing the First Lady. The Minister added that they are all “focussed”.

Here is the video below;