I removed you in national interest

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has fired back at former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Farida Waziri, after she said she was removed as head of the anti-graft agency for going after oil thieves in her book ‘Farida Waziri: One Step Ahead’.

The former EFCC Chairman said before she was removed, she got a call from the Presidential Villa not to arrest the racketeers but she refused to be compromised on the case. Waziri also revealed that late Minister of Information Prof. Dora Akunyili knew of the plot to remove her and asked her to beg Jonathan, but she rejected the advice because it was totally against her “conscience and moral judgment.”

Waziri averred that former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Chief Pius Anyim offered her ambassadorial appointment in line with the agenda to oust her from office.

Excerpts from the book reads;