Vanessa Bryant, the wife of NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant has opened up on how she’s dealing with the tragic loss of her husband and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

The pair died along with seven others in a tragic helicopter crash on Sunday, Jan. 26th. Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter were actually on their way to a basketball practice when the helicopter they were in crashed, killing everyone on board.

In an emotional Instagram post, Vanessa disclosed that she’s having a hard time accepting that her husband and daughter are gone.

According to her, even when she tries to process Kobe being gone, her body refuses to accept that her daughter will never come back to her.

Sharing a heartbreaking video of Gianna and Kobe, she wrote: I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to…