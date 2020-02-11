Nanny McPhee star Raphael Coleman dies aged 25

Nanny McPhee star Raphael Coleman has died aged 25 after collapsing while jogging.

Raphael, best known for playing Eric Brown in Nanny McPhee film in 2005, had no ‘prior health problems’ when he passed away.

His stepfather Carsten Jensen wrote on Facebook that Raphael passed away on Friday after he could not be revived.

He wrote: “To die young. I guess there’s nothing that makes you see death as unfair and meaningless as when a young person dies. It’s life itself that’s sabotaged. It just happened to my wife, Liz, whose youngest son, Raph of only 25, died last Friday.”

Raphael’s mother Liz Jensen paid tribute to him on Twitter, writing: “Rest in peace my beloved son Raphael Coleman, aka Iggy Fox.

“He died doing what he loved, working for the noblest cause of all. His family could not be prouder. Let’s celebrate all he achieved in his short life and cherish his legacy.”

Under the name Iggy Fox, Raphael ran Extinction Rebellion’s…