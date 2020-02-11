Nigerian parents who are members of Jehovah’s Witness refuse blood transfusion for their sick child (video)

Nigerians on social media are outraged following the release of a video showing a Nigerian father refusing medical assistance for his ailing daughter, Precious, just because his church, Jehovah’s Witness, is against blood transfusion.

The video was shared by activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who met with the parents in Sapele, Delta state.

Precious suffers from Hydrocephalus and might need blood transfusion if a surgery is carried out on her.

Her father in a chat with Harrison, said he is not opposed to medical help for his daughter but what he will never consent to is for a blood transfusion to be done on his 1 year and 7 months old daughter.

”We in Jehovah’s witnesses, we don’t take blood. I would not want to transfuse blood into the child. We will not accept blood transfusion. If in the course of surgery they would transfuse blood in the child, we would not want that. I don’t want my baby to die but that is our faith” he said

Watch a video of the father…