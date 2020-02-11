Nigerian, Sudanese nationals, others arrested in India for duping over 200 people by promising to sell kidneys to them (photo)

Banasawadi police in Bengaluru on Sunday, arrested a gang of six, including a Nigerian and two Sudanese nationals, who allegedly duped over 200 people by promising them to buy or sell kidneys online.

The gang claimed to have been authorised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and had misused the name of a super-speciality hospital and reputed doctors to lure gullible people seeking kidneys for transplants.

The arrested are Esene Lovely (29) from Benin city, Igueben Edo State, Nigeria, Mohamed Ahmed Ismail (24) from Khartoum, and Marwan Faisal (27) from Sannr, Sudan, Herendra Tripura (25) from Tripura, Kami Ranjan (21) and Jatin Kumar (25) both from Bommanahalli in Bengaluru.

A senior police officer said they tracked down mobile numbers mentioned on their website, after Dr Shafiq M M, director of a private hospital, lodged a complaint.

The cheating came to light recently when a few people approached the hospital seeking clarifications, which prompted Dr Shafiq to…