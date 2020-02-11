President Buhari should have cut short his Ethiopian visit- PDP





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Buhari should have cut short his 5-day working trip to Ethiopia following last Sunday’s massacre by Boko Haram members in Aonu community in Borno state.

The sect members attacked travelers around Aonu community, killing over 30 of them and destroying cars, houses and other properties.

PDP in a statement released by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its alarming that all the Buhari Presidency can offer in the face of the killings of our citizens are condolence statements with no decisive and significant action to track down the perpetrators and end insurgency in the country.

The PDP in the statement said it is disheartening that instead of settling down at home and attending to the worsened insecurity under his watch, Mr. President and his officials are busy globetrotting.

The party notes that in normal climes, with the situation in Auno, where insurgents viciously massacred our citizens, a concerned President would have…





Source: Linda Ikeji