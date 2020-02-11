World Health Organization officially names Coronavirus ‘Covid-19’

The World Health Organization has officially named the deadly coronavirus that broke out from Wuhan in China COVID-19.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the global body, announced the new name at a conference in Geneva on Tuesday afternoon.

He said at the conference that: ‘C-o stands for corona, v-i stands for virus, d for disease – so, COVID.

‘Under agreed guidelines between WHO, the World Organization for Animal Health and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations we had to find a name that did not refer to a geographical location, an animal, an individual or group of people, and which is also pronounceable and related to the disease.

‘Having a name matters to prevent the use of other names that can be inaccurate or stigmatising.

‘It also gives us a standard format to use for any future coronavirus outbreaks.’