Ask yourself why some of your allies abandoned you

Former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has asked President Buhari to reflect on why his allies left him after he got elected as he urged the Nigerian leader to make the security of Nigerians a priority.

Reacting to Presidential Spokesman Femi Adesina’s statement which questioned the credibility of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) and also described the forum as a one-man army, Lamido stated that the issues raised by the group shows it shares similar concern with Nigerians.

In his Facebook post, the former Governor recalled how the NEF were once President Buhari’s “loyal troops through thick and thin” and never abandoned him in defeat.

Lamido who asked President Buhari to ignore Femi Adesina and Garba Shehu and also to keep paying them even if it’s only for charity, appealed to the Nigerian leader to secure Nigerians.

