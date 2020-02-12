Nollywood director, Tchidi Chikere, took to his IG page this night to offer prayers against those he claims comes to attack him while he sleeps at night.
Posting photos of his scratched body, Chidi who is married to actress, Nuella Njubigbo, wrote
“Whiever keeps coming to do this mischief on my body while I m sleeping. GOD will kill you for me..Been battling evil and fools like you for years..2011 till date..I think your time is up. Feels like a razor cut when I wake up..happens mostly when I go to bed too tired to pray and it s not funny anymore. But I m ready a d my Maker is ready too. We dont look like what we go through.”
Source: Linda Ikeji