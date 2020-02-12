Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna laid to rest in private funeral two-weeks after tragic helicopter crash

NBA legend, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant have been laid to rest in a private funeral which took place today (Feb.11) in Los Angeles.

The funeral comes just two weeks after the pair died in a tragic helicopter crash along with seven passengers, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, and pilot Ara Zobayan.

Bryant, 41, and Gianna were on their way to basketball practice when the helicopter they were in crashed, killing everyone on board.

A public memorial will also be held on February 24 at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, where fans will be giving the opportunity to pay their respects.

“We are one city that believes in each other, believes in something bigger than ourselves,” Mayor Eric Garcetti has said. “We will absolutely do everything to make sure that this is done so that everybody can come to it as well.”

Bryant and Gianna are survived by his wife…