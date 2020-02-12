Singer Keri Hilson delivers epic clapback to Instagram troll who said she’s ‘washed up’

American singer, Keri Hilson put a troll in his place after he said her career is washed up.

The commenter wrote on an Instagram post from Jan. 19: “Your career over with you ain’t have a hit in 9 years you washed up”

Delivering an epic clapback, the ‘Knock You Down’ singer wrote: “Chiiile, I KNOW!” she responded. “You’re probably trying to hurt my feelings w/ that but I’ve long accepted I’m in that category…for now.”

Hilson, who is readying a new album for release this year, added: “But lemme correct you here: I haven’t ‘had a hit’ because I haven’t put out ANYTHING, not because I put out flops. And my career is far from over. I do hope you stayed tuned this year.”