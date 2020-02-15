American woman to go to jail over $1,500 fake marriage with a Nigeria man

A 28-year-old New Jersey woman, Ajia Strauss on Thursday February 13 pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Strauss who was arraigned before a Pittsburgh federal court, admitted to entering a sham marriage with a Nigerian man who was living in Pittsburgh so he could become a permanent resident.

Prosecutors said 36-year-old Monsuru Ogunbiyi returned to western Pennsylvania where he was already living after the marriage was conducted in New Jersey on June 3, 2016. It was gathered that asides paying Strauss $1,500 for the fake marriage, they falsified documents, made untrue statements to Citizenship and Immigration Services, staged loved up photos, claimed they lived together and also opened a joint bank account.

They were busted after Ogunbiyi filed for permanent residency status in 2017. Text messages in which they discussed about Strauss’ address and learning more about each other before the fake marriage were obtained by…