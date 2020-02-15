First photos and video from BBNaija’s Nina’s introduction ceremony

The introduction ceremony of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina and her fiancee was held today in Imo State.

Recall that on January 1, the reality show star took to Twitter to announce that she found true love and a lifetime of hapiness she never thought was possible within a short time.

Nina’s sister, Maureen confirmed her wedding introduction by sharing a photo which came with the caption;

Congratulations to my lovely sister

Here are photos from Nina’s wedding introduction below;