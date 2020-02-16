Actor Bryan Okwara announces the birth of his first child with model Marie Miller 

Nollywood actor and model, Bryan Okwara has announced the birth of his first child with his longtime partner, model Marie Miller on Instagram.

The former Mr. Nigeria who recently shared a baby bump photo from Marie’s maternity shoot, took to his Instagram page to disclose that their child has arrived as he told his followers to predict the sex of the baby.

He wrote: ‘We just had a Boy/Girl share your prediction!’

Soon after, Bryan’s close friend, Uti Nwachukwu dropped a comment and hinted that the child is a baby girl.

‘HHahahahaha it’s a girl ooooo!!!! My little Princess. I don already but comb wey she go use help me plait my dredds,’ he wrote.