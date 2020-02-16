Deezell sues ex-lover Maryam Booth for N10 million





Ibrahim Rufai a.k.a Deezell has sued his ex-lover and colleague, Maryam Booth for N10m after she accused him of recording and blackmailing her with her nude video which was leaked on social media few days ago.

Recall LIB reported that Maryam said she was forced to release a statement after Deezell released a disclaimer, distancing himself from the leaked nude video.

“The recent statement from someone, in-person of Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell left me with no choice but to break the silence. As a woman, actress and role model I will not let this matter to be swept under the carpet. “For the record, I want to categorically state that this same man (lbrahim Ahmad Rufai) has been, in multiple occasions threatened to leaked my video if I didn’t give him money. “As a woman, actress, and role model, I have been trying to protect my dignity through possible means, but without my knowledge, the three-year-old video was leaked.”

Days after distancing himself from…





Source: Linda Ikeji