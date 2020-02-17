14 US passengers test positive for Coronavirus after being evacuated from a Japanese cruise ship 





Fourteen US citizens who were evacuated from a Japanese cruise ship that had been quarantined and recently flown back to the United States on charter flights have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

According to a joint statement from the US Departments of State and Health and Human Services, the passengers are among the more than 300 people removed from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

US officials were notified that they had tested positive for coronavirus during the evacuation process after passengers had disembarked the ship, the agencies said in the joint statement Monday.

The passengers had been tested two to three days before the evacuation flights, the statement said.

“After consultation with HHS officials, including experts from the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, the State Department made the decision to allow the 14 individuals, who were in isolation, separated from other passengers, and continued to be…