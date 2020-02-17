Adonko Bitters unveils Brand Ambassadors; names Jim Iyke, Ini Edo, Uti Nwachukwu, and Charles Okocha, Melvin Oduah, Victor AD, and Teddy A

Leading alcoholic herbal drink brand, Adonko Bitters has unveiled top celebrities and influencers as brand ambassadors. The official signing which took place at The Oriental Hotel, in Lekki on Thursday 13th February 2020, is an efficient move to maintain the link with key target audience and as leader in the herbal beverages industry, it creates a flawless visibility across board.

The brand ambassadors unveiling was hosted by Ghanaian – Actress, Tv and Radio Host Selly Gelly. Representing Adonko Bitters Limited were, Head of International Marketing Adonko Bitters – Vincent Opare, Mr Enest Gyamfi -Head of Sales, as well as Ernest Brobbey Country Manager Nigeria Adonko Bitters.

The choice of these ambassadors is a bid to create a consistent connection between the customer and the brand. They have proven over the years to have a distinct relationship with different categories of the target audience. To this end, they will individually represent the…