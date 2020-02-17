Insurgency: Buhari is still popular and accepted in Borno

President Buhari’s Special Adviser on media and publicity, Mr Femi Adesina has stated that his principal is still accepted and popular in Borno in spite of the increased terrorist attacks in the state.

Femi Adesina who appeared on Channels TV ‘Politics Today’ on Sunday February 16, stated that APC members don’t see President Buhari getting booed during a recent condolence visit to the state as rejection.

According to the presidential spokesperson, the dissenting voices in the large crowd do not call for worry as it is normal in democracy.

He said;