Nigerian couple welcome twins after 31 years of marriage

A Nigerian couple identified as Irewole and Ayowole Ajewole, reportedly welcomed their first children after being married for 31 years.
The couple who got married in 1989, welcomed a set of twins (boy and girl) on Thursday February 6.
Facebook user Nikeagbeja Adesanya who shared a photo of the couple, wrote;
God blessed this couple with a set of twins, a boy and a girl, last week Thursday, to crown their marriage solemnized in 1989.
I read about Sarah and Elizabeth’s, I am a LIVING WITNESS to this one of Iyabo Ajewole, of The APOSTOLIC CHURCH, NIGERIA.
THE LORD IS GOOD, at all times.
CONGRATULATIONS!
Mummy Irewole and Ayowole Ajewole.
Source: Linda Ikeji