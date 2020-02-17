Three-time divorcée who lured and raped her kidnap victims, arrested after best friend’s death

Hauwa Yunus, a three-time divorcée from Jigawa State who lives in Masaka, Nasarawa State has been arrested after being linked to the kidnap of several prominent Nigerians.

The suspect who earned the reputation of a notorious kidnapper has reportedly confessed to her role in the abduction of some of her boyfriends who she lured into relationships with her beauty.

Hauwa also reportedly confessed to raping some of her victims as a result of her strong sexual appetite especially after consuming some illicit drugs.

A police source who confirmed the arrest of the 24-year-old Fulani woman, told Tribune;

“The long arm of the law caught up with her recently in Abuja where she confessed to the police that she was in fact behind the kidnapping of her first boyfriend, who she confessed was rich and very caring. She stated further that when she realised that the man had several other girlfriends she decided to make money from him by kidnapping him.”

Recalling how…