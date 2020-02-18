



Blac Chyna’s mom, Tokyo Toni got re-married to her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter in a small civil ceremony which held in California over the weekend. Her daughter, Blac Chyna, who couldn't attend the ceremony watched as her mom got married for the fifth time via IG Live from Dubai. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram #BlacChyna’s mom #TokyoToni got re-married to her former ex-husband #MarcellusHunter over the weekend. Chyna watched her mom get hitched for the 5th time via IG Live while in Dubai.A post shared by TheYBF (@theybf_daily) on Feb 17, 2020 at 8:58am PSTThe post Blac Chynas mom Tokyo Toni remarries her ex-husband Marcellus Hunter and it’s her 5th wedding (photos) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji