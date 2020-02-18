Bobrisky cries out after his driver allegedly absconded with his car and N596k

Bobrisky has cried out on social media after his driver allegedly absconded with his Mercedes Benz and N600k.
The cross-dresser who recounted forgiving his driver on several occassions after being caught red-handed stealing from him, said he absconded with the car which he instructed him to take in for repair.
Bobrisky further disclosed that his driver whose phone lines have been switched off since he left his house with the car, has been reported to the police.
He wrote;
Dis dude was my former driver…. He has stolen from me severally but he always beg and I do let it slide. At some point I sent him away just to avoid stress for myself. Last months he called me to beg again that he want to come back and work that he has change. He said his boss sent him away where he was working at d moment and he is so broke that he doesn’t have money to feed. Because my heart is so clean towards human I allow him come back again .
Now he has stolen from me again. Dis…
Source: Linda Ikeji