Bobrisky cries out after his driver allegedly absconded with his car and N596k

Bobrisky has cried out on social media after his driver allegedly absconded with his Mercedes Benz and N600k.

The cross-dresser who recounted forgiving his driver on several occassions after being caught red-handed stealing from him, said he absconded with the car which he instructed him to take in for repair.

Bobrisky further disclosed that his driver whose phone lines have been switched off since he left his house with the car, has been reported to the police.

He wrote;