Don’t marry a lady that cannot cook-Pastor Adeboye warns single men

I think everyone should know how to cook and do house chores. I think streamlining it to women is archaic. Times are changing and the table is turning around. men and women now have to work with same rigors to make ends meet. If the woman is hustling the same way you are to provide for the family, expecting her to still take the whole responsible of cooking and house chores, is not only wicked but stupid and devilish and also a recipe for marital wahala. If you want to marry someone that will agree to be a full time house wife and you are up to the task of providing for the family alone, then that is a different case. Me I cannot marry someone who cannot cook basic things or do house chores because I think that tells alot about your character seeing as I can do all those things for myself as well. But I can’t say I am looking to marry a woman so she can come and be cooking and doing house chores, that is rubbish!

