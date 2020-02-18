Nigerian man found dead in his apartment in Indonesia (photos)

A Nigerian man identiied as Ogubie John Izuchukwu was reportedly found dead under mysterious circumstances at City Pak Apartment in Cengkareng, Jakarta, Indonesia.
According to Facebook user, Sylvester Nwodo, the man’s body was discovered on Monday morning, February 17.
“This Person died this morning In City Pak Apartment Cengkareng Indonesia .Any body that knows him should indicate,so that the family can be contacted.Plz Keep sharing so it can get to the right destination.. thanks.”
Source: Linda Ikeji