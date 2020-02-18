Odion Ighalo makes history as first Nigerian player to play for Man United since it’s inception 142 years ago

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo made history on Monday night as he came on for new club Manchester United in the 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, replacing Anthony Martial in the 90th minute.

Ighalo wearing the number 25 jersey, broke two records on Monday night – He is now the fist Nigerian player to play for United since the creation of the club 142 years ago and the 200th player to make appearance for Manchester United in the Premier League.

 

 

                     
