Police confirm death of Inspector during gun battle with bandits in Niger state

The Niger State Police Command on Monday, confirmed the killing of Inspector Ibrahim Mitra during a gun battle with bandits.

Spokesperson of the Command, DSP Muhammad Abubakar, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said that on Sunday, February, 16, at about 1445 hours, a distress call was put across to a Joint Police/Military team in Bangi Area under Mariga LGA of Niger State that some armed bandits suspected to be cattle rustlers stormed Muchiya Kaji Village of Mariga LGA and were about to rustle cattle.

“The team responded quickly and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle, fatally wounded three (3) armed bandits forcing other bandits to abandon the cattle and fled to the bush. One (1) AK-47 Rifle and one Bajaj motorcycle were recovered as exhibits but unfortunately one Police Inspector, Ibrahim Mitra Chibok attached to Niger State Police Command died during the encounter, two (2) officers sustained gun wounds and are receiving treatment. The Police are on the…