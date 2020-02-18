Police shoot man protesting against property take over in Lagos

A man was shot by police on Monday in Isheri Oke, Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos State.

Seun, who is a son of the head of the market (Iya Loja) in the area, was shot in his left hand while he was protesting the takeover of the community by one Prince Michael.

The incident occurred at about 1pm, while youths in the area attempted to prevent police officers and a court sheriff from placing an order allegedly from a Lagos High Court.

The court sheriff yesterday placed a public notice in the area, notifying residents of the area that possession of the land in Isheri Oke and environs, near Olowora, had been taken.

The notification which was sequel to a judgment in suit No ID/1352/2001, between Prince Micheal Adesegun Bakare and two others, versus O. Asafa and eight others, was delivered by Justice Candide Johnson of the Lagos High Court sitting in Ikeja on May 3, 2016, Vanguard reports.

The public notice which was placed in the area, dated February 17, 2020,…