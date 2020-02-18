Sexual attraction is the point of romantic relationships, if it’s not then live with your siblings

Nigerian singer, Brymo has shared his thoughts on what brings people together in a romantic relationship.
The singer stated that sexual attraction is the point of romantic relationships even though a greater connection will emerge when physical contact reduces.
Brymo also added that those who have contrary opinions should live with their siblings because that is love too.
He tweeted;
If it’s not about sex then go and live with your sibling, that’s also love… sexual attraction is the point of romantic relationships, a greater connection will emerge when physical contact reduces, and that’s not yours to choose, time will..fuck the one you love often pls..
Deprivation will break any soul… do not feel deprived.
Source: Linda Ikeji