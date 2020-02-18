Stamford Bridge is falling down? Turmoil for Frank Lampard’s team as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-0 as top 4 battle heats up

Monday night was a huge night in the battle for top four supremacy in the premier league as Chelsea and Manchester United engaged in a slug fest to determine who’ll come out tops in the battle for top four and United ran out deserved winners beating Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Goals from Anthony Martial at the cusp of half time and another goal from captain Maguire was all that was needed to give Man United it’s third win over Chelsea this season.

Chelsea started with Caballero; James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Pedro, Batshuayi, Willian while players Kepa, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud made the bench.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer’s line up had De Gea, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw. Wan Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Bruno, Williams; James, Martial in an orthodox 3-4-21 formation with new boy Odion Ighalo making the…