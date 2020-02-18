



A member of Ogijo vigilante group in Ogun State, got more than he bargained for after being caught red-handed sleeping with his colleague's wife. The vigilante member who was handcuffed and beaten by his colleagues after being nabbed, was whisked away after members of the community pleaded on his behalf. Here is the video below; View this post on Instagram Ogijo vigilante member caught red-handed sleeping with his colleague’s wifeA post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Feb 18, 2020 at 4:59am PSTThe post Vigilante member caught red-handed sleeping his colleague’s wife in Ogun State (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji