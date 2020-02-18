World’s richest man Jeff Bezos pledges $10bn to fight climate change





World’s richest man, Jeff Bezos has announced his plans to spend $10 billion of his own fortune to help fight climate change.

The Amazon founder, 56, made the announcement on Monday in an Instagram post, saying he’ll start giving grants this summer to scientists, activists, and nonprofits working to protect Earth.

“I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change,” Bezos said in the post.

Today, I’m thrilled to announce I am launching the Bezos Earth Fund.??? ??? Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet. I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share. This global initiative will fund scientists, activists, NGOs — any effort that offers a real possibility to help preserve and protect the natural world. We can save Earth. It’s going to take collective action from…





Source: Linda Ikeji