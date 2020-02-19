Another Benue State University student shot dead by suspected cultists one month to graduation

Suspected cultists on Monday night killed a final year student of the Benue State University (BSU) in Makurdi.

It was gathered that the incident happened at about 7:30pm at Gyado villa, a Makurdi suburb close to the university community.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, DSP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident and identified the victim as Sesugh Simonpeter Shija who was a 400 level year Sociology student of the varsity. He was set to graduate next month.

Anene stated that it happened at about 7:50pm on Monday following cult clash in the area. She added that the victim’s body had been deposited at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital (BSUTH) mortuary.

The PPRO said investigation into the matter was in progress.

Meanwhile friends, family and colleagues have taken to social media to mourn the late student. One Francis Shir wrote:

“Cultism as an association by both youth and the adults has it origin in the University…