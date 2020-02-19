Another final year Benue State University student shot dead by suspected cultists a month to graduation

A 400L Public Administration student of the Benue State University, Timothy Kwaghnzua Aondongu was killed by suspected cultists a month to his graduation.

The final year student was shot dead at Gyado Villa, Makurdi, in the early hours of Thursday, February 6, at Gyado Villa, Makurdi, same place the two other students were killed on Monday.

He will be buried on Thursday, February 20, in his hometown Ashibi, Tse-Agan, Mbatser, Mabagen in Buruku Local Government Area of Benue state after a wakekeep at Kwaghnzua Compound, Gernyi Yandev, Gboko LGA.

Meanwhile some of his friends have taken to Facebook to mourn his death.