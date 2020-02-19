Court upholds sack of female guard who made Kenya Interior Cabinet Secretary queue for security check at the airport

A female security officer at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport who was sacked for being ”disrespectful” to Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’ , suffered a blow after her case was dismissed by the court on Tuesday, February 18.

Daizy Cherogony, 38, sued the authority for firing her on grounds of misconduct, for having the CS queue for a security check like other passengers at the international entry point.

On Tuesday, Justice Nzioki wa Makau dismissed Ms Daizy Cherogony’s case, saying the improper handling of Dr Matiang’i, then Education CS, was a sufficient reason for the Kenya Airports Authority to initiate disciplinary action against her.

“She was heard in terms of Section 41 and her rights under Article 41(1) safeguarded. Since there was cause for the dismissal and basis for a summary dismissal on account of gross misconduct, the suit is only fit for dismissal,” the Judge said.

Cherogony’s employment was terminated on May 11, 2017, for…