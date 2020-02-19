“Flex When You Have The Time”

Two final year Mass Communication and Sociology student of Benue State University, BSU, Makurdi, were shot dead in the Gyado Villa area of Makurdi town by alleged rival cult members on Monday night.

It was gathered that the victims Sesugh Simonpeter Shija and Valentine Simon were at a football viewing centre when the assailants stormed the venue and shot them at close range.

“We were watching a football match at the viewing centre when about three young men, we suspect are cult members came into the place around 10 pm searching for their target,” said an eyewitness.

“The victims probably noticed that they were being sought for, tried to escape but they were not so lucky. They were both shot and killed instantly while their killers fled the scene. On hearing the gunshot which has become too constant in Gyado Villa area, people scampered and fled while many sustained injuries in the stampede that happened at the viewing centre,” he said.

Hours before he was killed,…