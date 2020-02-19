Lagos state records first case of Lassa fever

The Lagos state government says the state has recorded its first case of Lassa fever.

In a statement released on Wednesday February 19th, the state Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, confirmed that a patient is currently in isolation at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital.

Abayomi called on residents to be calm and not panic as the state government in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, will do everything possible to control the spread of the disease in the state.

“The Ministry of Health through Epidemiology, Biosecurity and Global Health Directorate is currently carrying out ‘contact tracing’ to determine those who may have been infected in line with international standards while we beef up our other surveillance strategies.”

The Commissioner stressed the need for members of the public to ensure and maintain an adequate personal hygiene and environmental sanitation at all times as part…