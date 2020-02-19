Man commits suicide after taking to Facebook to write ‘Rest in peace to me’ (Photos)





A Kenyan man has committed suicide after he took to his Facebook page to write ‘Rest in peace to me’

The man identified, Dennis Yego Kogo ,24, from Kabiyet in Mosop, Nandi County hanged himself hours after sharing a series of photos of himself and wrote in his caption: ‘Rest in peace to me.’

A few minutes later, he posted again to his Facebook story: “kama kuna mtu ananitai then kam before midday tomorrow morning (If I owe you any money, come and meet me tomorrow morning).”

His lifeless body was later found hanging from a tree.

Walter Teno, the Kabiyet Ward Representative said the man and his wife had met him earlier on Monday to seek advice over their marital problems.

“He came to my office with his wife. They were having issues which they wanted me to help them solve. The wife had run away from their home. We talked and they agreed to go home and live together,” Mr Teno told the Nation.

He said he had attempted to kill his wife before hanging…