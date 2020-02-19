Many reportedly killed as Boko Haram members attack Chibok community

Boko Haram members stormed Korongilum Community in Chibok Local Government in convoy of gun trucks and motorcycles, killing many residents on sight on Tuesday night, February 18th.

According to reports, the heavily-armed insurgents entered the community around 6pm when the villagers were returning from the farm and opened fire on residents. They killed many people and injured others.

This attack comes five years after the sect members abducted 276 girls from the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok. 112 of the girls are still in Boko Haram captivity while the others have been released by the sect members.

The Nigerian Army is yet to speak on this fresh attack.