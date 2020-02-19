Newlywed, Anita Joseph says powerful prayer for her husband and he responds

Anita Joseph and her husband Michael Fisayo, aka MC Fish, have been professing their love for each other on Instagram since they got married less than a week ago.

The actress took to Instagram this morning to say a powerful prayer for her husband and he responded.

She wrote:

This Smile has never ceased since 8th June 2017

And it will remain that way forever because our Union is Strong oh. Our meeting was Divine and magical .. And from that moment our story began. At a point we forgot we were not even married

E too sweet us so we just say make we kuku do am for ndi umu nna na umunne @realmcfish Jehovah will shock you with blessings my Husband .. He will bless your Bread and Water..

You will hype all over the World

Your mic is blessed your Voice is Santified ur Amazing

Your Talent will take you to places and doors of favour s will be opend unto you pappy.

MC Fish responded: “Amen. Thank you wifey for always being by my side.

And Anita wrote back: “Always and…